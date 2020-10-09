Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 22.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 605,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.2% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $393.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $407.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.