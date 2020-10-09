Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 314.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Fastenal by 22.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

