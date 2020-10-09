Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after purchasing an additional 620,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,810,000 after purchasing an additional 358,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,458,000 after purchasing an additional 580,606 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,948,000 after purchasing an additional 151,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,517,000 after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at $844,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $403,767.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,449.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

