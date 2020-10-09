First Hawaiian Bank Has $587,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $8,035,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 35.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB opened at $96.95 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.31 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.46.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

