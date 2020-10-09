Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,042.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 929,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Amgen by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amgen by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,054,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,982,000 after purchasing an additional 553,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 260,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,828,000 after purchasing an additional 109,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $240.09 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.