Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,117 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Paychex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

PAYX opened at $82.07 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Insiders sold a total of 555,814 shares of company stock worth $40,868,559 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

