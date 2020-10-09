First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,088 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,395,000 after purchasing an additional 620,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,298,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,810,000 after acquiring an additional 358,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,458,000 after acquiring an additional 580,606 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,744,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,948,000 after acquiring an additional 151,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,517,000 after acquiring an additional 55,570 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $403,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,449.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FAST opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.