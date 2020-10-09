First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 235,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,289,950 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $115.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

