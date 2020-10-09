First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 3,575 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 248.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,015 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,031 shares in the company, valued at $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock worth $5,601,725 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

CTXS opened at $135.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.26. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.99 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

