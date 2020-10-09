Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 93 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $284.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

