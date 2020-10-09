First Hawaiian Bank Sells 5,380 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

