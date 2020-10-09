Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $191,000 Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2,836.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

