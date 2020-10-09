Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 643 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $31.18.

