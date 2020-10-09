Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,940,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 495,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 38,229 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,907 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 96,943 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. The business had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

