Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $82.68 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $98.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.10.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.