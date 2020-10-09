Cypress Capital Group Purchases 1,446 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW opened at $83.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.