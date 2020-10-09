Cypress Capital Group Takes $490,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,261 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4,078.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,117 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,189,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after purchasing an additional 47,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the last quarter.

PWR opened at $59.00 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

