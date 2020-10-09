Cypress Capital Group Acquires Shares of 5,328 Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,348 shares of company stock valued at $38,527,214. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.09.

BBY opened at $114.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.68.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.