Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $284.52 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

