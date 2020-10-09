Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $50.46 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $216.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.