Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New Investment in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK opened at $20.43 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.