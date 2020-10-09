1,371 Shares in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,178,000 after acquiring an additional 890,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,410,000 after acquiring an additional 250,039 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 600,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,378,000 after acquiring an additional 493,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,285,000 after acquiring an additional 260,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,468,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.88.

NYSE PAYC opened at $359.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.97. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $361.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.05, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total value of $29,096,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,000 shares of company stock worth $75,755,130. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

