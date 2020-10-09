Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOR stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $50.07.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.