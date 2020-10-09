2,914 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Bought by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5,720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of JLL opened at $107.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.