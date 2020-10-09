5,000 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Purchased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,508,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,080,000 after purchasing an additional 352,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,017,000 after purchasing an additional 281,520 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157,777 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $71.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 32.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

