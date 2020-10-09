Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires New Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 51,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $2,632,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $200.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.28 and its 200 day moving average is $138.26. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $200.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

2,914 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc Bought by Trust Co. of Oklahoma
2,914 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc Bought by Trust Co. of Oklahoma
5,000 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S Purchased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma
5,000 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S Purchased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma
Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires New Stake in Whirlpool Co.
Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires New Stake in Whirlpool Co.
Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New Investment in Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New Investment in Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes $465,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes $465,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New $505,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc.
Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New $505,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report