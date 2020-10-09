Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires New Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 51,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $2,632,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $200.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.28 and its 200 day moving average is $138.26. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $200.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

