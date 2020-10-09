Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New Investment in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,417 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

Shares of BK opened at $37.18 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

