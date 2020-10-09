Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New $505,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.26.

MU stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

