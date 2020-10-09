5,827,469 Shares in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,827,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.33% of VEON at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of VEON by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,624,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 597,825 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in VEON in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in VEON by 2.9% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,168,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VEON by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 86,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VEON by 109.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 107,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. VEON Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.