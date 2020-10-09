Trust Co. of Oklahoma Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,159,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,436,000 after buying an additional 165,038 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,777,000 after acquiring an additional 217,936 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,742,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,252,000 after acquiring an additional 314,044 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,727,000 after purchasing an additional 647,048 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $80.28 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of -216.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

