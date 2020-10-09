Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 215,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.75% of PetIQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PETQ. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 127.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 162.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. PetIQ Inc has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $266.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.20 million. On average, analysts predict that PetIQ Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

