Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 72,474 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1,349.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,474 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Silicon Laboratories worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 32,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,899.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,699,952.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,600.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,850 in the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average of $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

