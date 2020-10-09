Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Holdings Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.33% of Echostar worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Echostar by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Echostar by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 346,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Echostar by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 78,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 58,697 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

SATS stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Echostar Co. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Echostar had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Echostar’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

