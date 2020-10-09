64,299 Shares in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Carlisle Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 92.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,196,000 after buying an additional 439,102 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,767,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,058,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,744,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,845,000 after buying an additional 229,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 235.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after buying an additional 200,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $128.28 on Friday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

