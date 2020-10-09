Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 142,945 Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.21% of Aaron’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 270.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,248,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,455,000 after acquiring an additional 446,311 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 833.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 17.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,627,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after acquiring an additional 245,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

AAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $59.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.11%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

