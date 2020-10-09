Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $8.23 Million in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Bruker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Bruker by 206.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 109.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 30.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bruker by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Shares of BRKR opened at $41.64 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

