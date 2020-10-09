Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,855 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.43% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,941,000 after acquiring an additional 299,237 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

ABG stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average is $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.73. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

