Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 406.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 110.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $71.13 on Friday. Mantech International Corp has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.69 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

