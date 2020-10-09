Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.92% of Veritex worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 119.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 16.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Veritex by 15.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBTX opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.87. Veritex Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, analysts predict that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ned N. Fleming III acquired 2,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,813 shares of company stock worth $118,383. 5.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

