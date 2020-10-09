Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 124,134 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

HTLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

HTLD opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

