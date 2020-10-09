Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.48

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.48 and last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 5982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $509,111.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,590.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,948 shares of company stock worth $7,048,872. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Veracyte Sets New 12-Month High at $36.48
Veracyte Sets New 12-Month High at $36.48
Cypress Capital Group Has $853,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc
Cypress Capital Group Has $853,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc
V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. Stock
V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. Stock
323,400 Shares in Kura Oncology Inc Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
323,400 Shares in Kura Oncology Inc Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Vale SA
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Vale SA
Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Nutanix, Inc.
Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Nutanix, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report