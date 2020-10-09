Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.48

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.48 and last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 5982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Get Veracyte alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $509,111.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,590.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,948 shares of company stock worth $7,048,872. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.