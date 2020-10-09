Cypress Capital Group Has $853,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 345.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 933,535 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,626,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 550,105 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,898,000 after purchasing an additional 526,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,837,000.

NYSE:A opened at $104.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $104.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,219,555.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

