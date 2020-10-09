V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 910,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,408,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $88,660.00.

On Monday, October 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $88,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $84,900.00.

On Friday, September 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $81,910.00.

On Monday, September 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $248,670.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $85,730.00.

On Monday, September 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $85,010.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $86,060.00.

On Friday, September 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $85,150.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.89. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CorVel by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in CorVel by 6.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CorVel in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CorVel in the second quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

