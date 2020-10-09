323,400 Shares in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 323,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.57% of Kura Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KURA. CSFB boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. Kura Oncology Inc has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $8,698,642.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $230,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,419 shares of company stock worth $17,444,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

