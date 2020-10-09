Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 967,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,232,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 48.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 470,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 153,873 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 114.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 93,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 49,920 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 346,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vale by 6.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 678,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

VALE stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.01. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

