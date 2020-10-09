Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 751.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nutanix by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 25,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $726,717.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $14,894,281.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,700.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609 over the last 90 days. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

