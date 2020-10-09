Cypress Capital Group Has $872,000 Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 11,100 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $496,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

