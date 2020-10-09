Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 166,429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 69,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 34,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNKN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dunkin' Brands Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dunkin' Brands Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

DNKN stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.87. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.55.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Dunkin' Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin' Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

