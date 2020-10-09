Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,933 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,272,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,255,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,666,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,623,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 53,889 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 44.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,030,000 after acquiring an additional 886,435 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,544,510.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,428 shares of company stock worth $3,051,734. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

