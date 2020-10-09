Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 12,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6,618.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR opened at $69.28 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

